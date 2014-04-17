Chattanooga Chamber names Mohawk’s Bill Kilbride as next CEO Posted: Thursday, April 17, 2014 11:03 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 17, 2014 11:03 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Bill Kilbride. Photo courtesy Floor Daily

The Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce has named retiring Mohawk Industries executive Bill Kilbride as President-Elect to succeed Ron Harr as president and CEO.



The transition schedule is expected to be announced later, according to a news release issued Thursday from the Chamber.



Howard Levine, chair of the Chamber Board, says Harr will continue as CEO for several more months. "We were disappointed that health concerns have made it necessary for Ron to retire early," Levine said. "He has set a high standard of organizational performance, and I believe Bill is the best person to continue and build on the Chamber's outstanding track record."



Kilbride’s current role with Mohawk is Chief Sustainability Officer, and President of its Home Division.



He joined Mohawk in 1993 when it acquired American Rug Craftsmen, of which he was president at that time.



Prior to coming to Chattanooga and transitioning into the carpet industry, Kilbride worked in financial services in New York for 20 years where he held positions in banking operations with several national banks and roles at the New York Stock Exchange. He also served as first vice president of planning for Dean Witter Financial Services.



Kilbride is also active in the community, having been a member of The Bright School Board of Trustees, an appointee of the Governor of Tennessee to chair the Tennessee Arts Commission, past Chairman of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Chancellor's Advisory Board, past Chairman of Tennessee Wesleyan College, and a past member of the Board of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority. He has also served as a Trustee of the Hunter Museum and of First Centenary United Methodist Church in Chattanooga.



Bill, his wife Mary, and their children are long-time residents of Chattanooga.







