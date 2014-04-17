VW decision on SUV expected ‘pretty soon,’ official says - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

VW decision on SUV expected ‘pretty soon,’ official says

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Volkswagen could announce where it will make new sport-utility vehicle in the U.S. within the next several months, the head of the auto maker’s American operations told Dow Jones.

“I think it will be pretty soon” that the SUV’s production location will be announced, Volkswagen’s top executive in the U.S., Michael Horn, said on Wednesday at the New York Auto Show. He added he is confident the decision won’t drag on beyond 2014.

The move has been complicated by a legal battle involving the United Auto Workers union and a February vote by workers at the company’s Chattanooga plant to reject the UAW as their legal representative.

“The last financial calculations are being done,” he said.

