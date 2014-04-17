TN lawmakers head into final day of session

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee lawmakers are headed into their final day of the 108th General Assembly on Thursday.

The House and Senate are scheduled to meet in floor sessions to complete their calendars.

Members will also be meeting in conference committees to hammer out differences on key legislation, like Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to limit the sale of cold and allergy medicines used to make meth.

Other pending bills include measures to allow Tennessee to electrocute prisoners if lethal injection drugs are unavailable, a compromise on Common Core education standards and related testing and an effort to legalize the cultivation of industrial hemp.

Lawmakers are eager to end the session so they can get on the campaign trail for their re-election bids.

