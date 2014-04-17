Atlanta Braves change policy on guns in stadium

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves will no longer allow some off-duty police officers to carry guns at Turner Field, which has prompted objections.

Under the team's new policy, off-duty officers from jurisdictions that don't include Turner Field will no longer be allowed to bring firearms into the stadium.

Tyrone Police Chief Brandon Perkins tells WSB-TV (http://bit.ly/1m9xybQ) that the policy change will make the ball games less safe, adding that "armed good guys stop armed bad guys."

Jerry Henry, of the gun owner advocacy group Georgiacarry.org, called the new policy ridiculous.

The Braves said off-duty officers from departments in the stadium's jurisdiction, such as Atlanta police officers and Fulton County sheriff's deputies, may still bring weapons to games if they register them first with Atlanta police.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

