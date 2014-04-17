TVA May power bills to drop from April; but up 4.2% from last ye - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TVA May power bills to drop from April; but up 4.2% from last year

By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - After many homeowners paid record high power bills through the winter, electric customers will get a bit of a spring reprieve next month.

Cheaper fuel costs will push down the price of electricity generated by the Tennessee Valley Authority by more than 1.5 percent in May, saving the typical Chattanooga homeowner $2.38 on next month's light bill from the current rate.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, the federal utility that generates and supplies electricity in portions of seven Southeast states, is cutting its monthly fuel cost adjustment in May in response to lower demand and cheaper fuel prices compared with those in March and April.

But electric prices next month will still be 4.2 percent higher than a year ago, or more than double the general inflation rate over the past 12 months, according to figures supplied Wednesday by TVA's distributor in Chattanooga, EPB.

