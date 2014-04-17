Warming heading into Easter weekend

Good Thursday. Parts of the area remain under Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings. I don't think we are looking at any widespread problems this morning, but patchy areas of frost are certainly possible, especially in the Blue Ridge.
This afternoon will be amazing. We will enjoy sunny skies with highs in the upper 6os. The pollens are returning in full force. Tree pollens are once again in the Extremely Heavy category.
Good Friday looks...good with a high near 70. A weak front will fizzle out over the area bringing some afternoon clouds and a slight chance for a late day sprinkle.
Easter weekend will be near flawless. Expect sunshine and dry weather both days with highs in the mid 70s. Easter morning will be pleasant with mostly clear skies and a low of about 50 at sunrise.
It looks like the rain I was thinking would move in Monday will hold off until late Monday night into Tuesday.
for the latest. David Karnes
THURSDAY:
8am... Mostly Sunny, 42
Noon... Mostly Sunny, 59
5pm... Mostly Sunny, 69