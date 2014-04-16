Hamilton Co. man admits to having sex with foreign exchange stud - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton Co. man admits to having sex with foreign exchange student

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - The 33-year-old foster father of a 16-year-old exchange student has been charged with having sex with her.
Michael Little was charged with statutory rape by an authority figure.  According to our partners at the Times Free Press, the girl told her teacher, who reportedly contacted a school principal.  The principal contacted the sheriff's office which prompted the investigation.
Michael Little posted a 10-thousand dollar bond.
