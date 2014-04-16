Governor signs bill ending forced Annexation and giving Tennesseans right to vote Posted: Wednesday, April 16, 2014 4:24 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2014 4:24 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A piece of state legislation known as "HB2371/SB2464" has been signed by Governor Haslam. This legislation ends forced annexation and gives Tennesseans the right to vote. The law now requires cities to annex by consent of landowner or through referendum approved by a majority of the landowners to be annexed. As an additional protection to farmers, land primarily used for agriculture purposes may not be annexed by any means unless the farmer consents.







