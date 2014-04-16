Parents, Student Athletes & Concussions

"Our society is a win and take all society and we need to work really hard to make sure our kids are not pushed up a very narrow ladder," says Brooke de Lench, the founder of

Any youth coach in Tennessee or Georgia who does not make parents sign a concussion form is breaking state law.That goes for all sports, all ages, public or private, as long as the team collects any sort of fee.The new law has been in place since January. But Channel 3 has learned some local coaches have been slow to adapt.Some area schools are also getting involved by requiring all students or parents to sign the form, even if the child does not play a sport.Football gets much of the attention for concussions, but others are actually worse."Let's take another sport that at least our internal data tells us is more dangerous than football," and according to the NCAA's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline, that sport is women's hockey.Hainline is among a group of sports health experts conferring at UTC.de Lench's website is an online clearinghouse of information and resource for parents of sports minded children.Both de Lench and Hainline believe many of today's sports injuries can be prevented, not so much by educating the player, but the parents of student athletes. "If they're educated, then they become a really good advocate for their child, " says de Lench.Hainline says parents should not try to limit their child to one particular sport in the hope of greater proficiency."When you have athleticism, long term, you're less likely to develop overuse injuries," says HainlineThe NCAA's Chief Medical Officer also prescribes fun as the prime prescription against sports related injuries. "They're not going to be off wandering or thinking about something else or saying why am I doing this and they lose their attention so fun keeps you engaged."