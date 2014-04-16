Bill passes that would help TN felons get jobs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bill passes that would help TN felons get jobs

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The state legislature has passed a bill that may make it easier for some felons who have turned their lives around to find a job.

The bill, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, would allow courts to issue a certificate of employability to convicted felons who have stayed out of trouble. It would also grant some legal protection from lawsuits to employers who hire a felon who has the court-issued certificate.

The legislation was sponsored by Sen. Brian Kelsey, a Republican from Germantown. Rep. Karen Camper, a Democrat from Memphis, sponsored the House version of the bill.

Kelsey said the bill encourages public safety because people are less likely to turn back to crime if they have a job.

The bill has yet to be signed by the governor.

