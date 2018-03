TN Gov. Bill Haslam not attending NLRB hearing on VW union vote in Chattanooga

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam doesn't plan to be in Chattanooga on Monday for a scheduled National Labor Relations Board hearing to which he and 23 others were subpoenaed by the United Auto Workers.The governor made the comment to media Tuesday as the General Assembly was trying to wind down its legislative session for the year."The governor was asked if he had cleared his schedule to be in Chattanooga next week, and he said he doesn't plan to be there at this time," said Haslam spokesman Laura Herzog in an email.Asked if the state was communicating with the NLRB, she said that "It is a legal matter and we're currently reviewing our options."Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press