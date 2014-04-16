Auburn cancels classes over alleged threat

AUBURN, AL (AP) - Auburn University is canceling classes for Wednesday following what school officials are calling an unsubstantiated threat on campus.

A message posted on the university's website says authorities don't believe the threat is credible.

But the school says it is suspending classes and other normal operations for a day because of anxiety among students and parents. Authorities also are increasing the police presence around campus.

The university says information is being circulated about a threatening message posted in a campus restroom.

Posts circulating on social media show what appears to be handwritten threat of a campus "rampage" on Wednesday. A university alert went out after the posts began spreading.

Wednesday is the seventh anniversary of the attack in which a student gunman killed 32 students and faculty at Virginia Tech University.

