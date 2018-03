UPDATE: Three rescued from balcony in Gatlinburg condo blaze

Joe Gembecki of Atlanta was staying in condo at the Summit of Gatlinburg with his wife and four children and woke up early Wednesday morning to the sound of sirens. “They kept getting closer and closer,” he said.“Then I heard pounding on doors and one of the firefighters said we had to get out, the building was going up in flames.”Gembecki said flames were shooting up from the other side of the building where he and his family were staying.The fire was reported about 6 a.m. at the condos, 1260 Ski View Drive, according to E-911 dispatchers.Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel