Fake online profile leads to robbery, assault

Shawn Summers (left) and Kavonte Carson (right) Shawn Summers (left) and Kavonte Carson (right)
KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) -- A Knoxville man was robbed and assaulted after showing up for what he thought was a date with a girl he met on the internet.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the 19-year-old victim thought he had been texting with a girl he met on meetme.com. He planned to meet up with the girl, but the address he was given did not exist.

When he got out of his car, two men assaulted him with a hammer and a baseball bat, then took his wallet and cell phone.

Shawn Summers, 18, and Kavonte Carson, 19, have been charged in the case. They admitted to making the fake online profile, and that their intent was to lure a victim to commit the robbery.

