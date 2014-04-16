Man sentenced to hard labor for indecent exposure

PHENIX CITY, AL (AP) - An eastern Alabama man accused of flashing several women in Phenix City has been sentenced to 30 days of hard labor, but must serve seven years of hard labor if he gets in trouble in the next two years.

Assistant District Attorney Joe Edwards tells The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer (http://bit.ly/1ioUUac) that 22-year-old Zachary Heath Belitz was given the sentence Tuesday.

In March, Belitz was accused of throwing a brick at the home of man who maintains a Facebook page known as "The Neighborhood Watchers."

Authorities say the dispute centered on an update the administrator posted on the social media site. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Belitz threw the brick after the Facebook group's administrator posted an item about the indecent exposure charges.

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com

