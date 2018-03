Ex-Chattanooga police officer involved in beating controversy seeks job as SRO

Two Chattanooga officers fired for excessive use of force

A Chattanooga police officer who was fired after he severely beat a federal inmate -- but was rehired after being cleared of wrongdoing -- has applied to work as a school resource officer at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office."I wanted to start fresh at a new department," Sean Emmer said on his application.Emmer repeatedly struck Adam Tatum with a baton, causing numerous breaks in his legs while answering a disturbance call in June 2012. Emmer had worked at the Chattanooga Police Department for more than three years before he was fired.He and fellow officer Adam Cooley were later exonerated and were rehired as part of a legal settlement, then resigned.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press