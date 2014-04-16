Panel makes Common Core compromise proposal

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - A special committee of lawmakers is recommending delaying the testing component for Tennessee's Common Core education standards for one year.

The conference committee made its recommendation on Tuesday and now both chambers will vote on whether to accept it.

Last month, a broad coalition of Republican and Democratic House members passed a bill that sought to delay further implementation of the new standards for two years. It also sought to delay the testing component for the standards for the same amount of time.

The committee's proposal would only affect the testing component, which would be delayed a year.

The state Department of Education would put out a "request for proposals" for alternative testing. The state's current testing program, known as TCAP, would continue in the interim.

