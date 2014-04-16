TVA revamps vehicle policy following audit - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TVA revamps vehicle policy following audit

By Ed Marcum, Knoxville News Sentinel
Wilson Taylor III, TVA’s external ombudsman, has a 2011 Chevrolet Volt assigned to him and available to the 40 people he oversees in his department. Photo by Ed Marcum/News Sentinel Wilson Taylor III, TVA’s external ombudsman, has a 2011 Chevrolet Volt assigned to him and available to the 40 people he oversees in his department. Photo by Ed Marcum/News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - TVA has eliminated a vehicle allowance program and made other vehicle policy changes following an inspector general audit critical of the agency’s policies on vehicle use.

According to the audit released last year, TVA did not clearly document whether many of those who got a vehicle allowance or were assigned a car met the justifications for getting one.

The audit, which covered fiscal year 2011, examined approval documents for 37 of 71 TVA employees who received a vehicle allowance and found that paperwork for 34 of them gave no indication whether eligibility criteria for the allowance was met.

The inspector general’s office recommended TVA tighten its procedures for documenting employees’ need for vehicle allowances. At the time, TVA agreed with this assessment and told the inspector general it would review its policies. Since then, the agency has gone further.

