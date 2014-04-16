Six TN women charged with filing 800 false tax returns

MEMPHIS, TN AP) - Federal prosecutors say six women have been charged with filing more than 800 false income tax returns and claiming more than $1.3 million in refunds.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said Tuesday that the women were indicted on a total of 41 counts of conspiracy to steal government funds, stealing government funds through the filing of false income tax returns and aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, between August 2010 and July 2011, the women unlawfully obtained personal identifying information of victims, including high school students, and used this information to electronically file more than 800 false federal income tax returns.

Prosecutors say each of the conspirators received part of the $1.3 million in refunds for their personal benefit and use.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.