Senate wants schools to recite TN flag salute

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The recitation of a little-known "Salute to the Flag of Tennessee" in the state Senate is often met with confusion with visitors to the upper chamber of the General Assembly.

Now, lawmakers want to have schoolchildren follow suit.

The Senate voted 32-0 on Tuesday to urge schools to have students recite the salute that reads: "Three white stars on a field of blue / God keep them strong and ever true / It is with pride and love that we / Salute the Flag of Tennessee."

The resolution sponsored by Republican Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet now heads to the House, which has so far declined to emulate the Senate in reciting the salute after the Pledge of Allegiance.

