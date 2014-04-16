A freezing start to the day, and gradual warming through the weekend Posted: Wednesday, April 16, 2014 5:40 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2014 7:18 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Good Wednesday. After a freezing start for many, we will see a slow warming trend over the next few days that will take us into the 80s by the weekend.



We start with today with highs reaching the low 60s this afternoon with sunny skies. Tonight, we will drop back into the 30s, though I do expect it to be a little warmer than this morning. Still, I would not be surprised to see some patchy frost in some isolated spots.



We will have sunshine with highs in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon. Thursday night will be much warmer with the low dropping into the mid 40s by Friday morning.



We will see clouds building through the day, Friday with a chance for a few light showers late in the day as a weak front washes out over us.



Saturday looks good with sunshine and the high reaching 72.



Sunday will be even better. If you are waking up to a sunrise service, expect a low near 50 with clear skies. By Sunday afternoon, we will see clouds moving in with the high reaching 76.



WEDNESDAY:



8am... Sunny, 32



Noon... Sunny, 50



5pm... Sunny, 63

