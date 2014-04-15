"Alcohol freedom" and new council chair are voted on at Chattano - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

"Alcohol freedom" and new council chair are voted on at Chattanooga City Council

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga City Councilman Chip Henderson will be leading meetings from now on at City Council.  Tuesday night he was nominated as the next Council Chair.
Councilman Yusuf Hakeem held the gavel for the past year, Council elects a new chair every April.

Also at Tuesday night's meeting, some council members call it "alcohol freedom".  Pedicab business owners will now be able to allow beer on their bikes.

The City Council approved the final reading of that ordinance in a 6 to 3 vote.
