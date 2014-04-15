"Alcohol freedom" and new council chair are voted on at Chattanooga City Council Posted: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 11:09 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2014 12:11 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Chattanooga City Councilman Chip Henderson will be leading meetings from now on at City Council. Tuesday night he was nominated as the next Council Chair.

Councilman Yusuf Hakeem held the gavel for the past year, Council elects a new chair every April.



Also at Tuesday night's meeting, some council members call it "alcohol freedom". Pedicab business owners will now be able to allow beer on their bikes.



The City Council approved the final reading of that ordinance in a 6 to 3 vote.

