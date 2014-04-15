St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital labs makes a differences - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital labs makes a differences in preventing disease

MEMPHIS - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is internationally recognized for its pioneering work, cures and saving children with pediatric cancer and other catastrophic diseases.   St. Jude is also the premiere institution for its discoveries with scientific and medical communities around the world. A key part of this effort is the development of preventive vaccines, which will protect children from developing deadly infections. Any medical professional inside this building will be the first to say  that vaccines are one of the greatest achievements of modern medicine.

Dr. Webby is part of an international team of experts that focus on respiratory viruses and bacterial infections. For instance, the hospital's tuberculosis effort is developing an antibiotic to treat the disease. Tuberculosis infects one-third of the world's population, killing about 3 million people per year.

The lab is also used to study food and environmental issues around the world.  To put it simply, Dr. Webby and the other scientists work in this lab and truly make a difference in preventing diseases worldwide

In a small lab in Memphis, TN at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.your donation of $100.00 will reach  people not only in this office but continents all over the world.  Danny Thomas wouldn't have wanted it any other way

You can help life-saving research continue by purchasing a $100 ticket for a chance to win the 2014 St. Jude Dream Home and one of 14 other prizes.
The Dream Home will be given away June 22nd.    
 

