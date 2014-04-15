Vocational students strut their skills in competition Posted: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 9:02 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2014 5:36 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Chattanooga Convention and Trade Center has been transformed into a giant vocational school for Skills USA, the Tennessee State Championship.



In what is truly a hands on competition, the students are graded on the quality of their work, the time it takes to complete the job, and their technique in getting it done. There's a lot of pride on the line, but also a chance to impress judges from around the state. People who can help these students land a job, soon after graduating.



Everyone's proud of the finished product and these workers of tomorrow know they're getting opportunities no one dreamed of a generation ago.



Just last week, Bradley County received a 4.5 million dollar grant that could expand their vocational offerings in advanced manufacturing, information technology and Health Science careers.



The winners in this state competition go on to Kansas City for the nationals this summer.





