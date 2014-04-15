Whitfield County School Board passes 100% tobacco-free policy

Under the new policy, no student, staff member or school visitor is permitted to use any tobacco product at any time on school property or at school events. The revised policy also bans the use of electronic cigarettes.

The school board began considering changing the policy several weeks ago when Girl Scout Brownie Troop 12617 of New Hope Elementary School, assisted by the North Georgia Health District, made an appeal to School Superintendent Dr. Judy Gilreath to "make Whitfield County Schools recognized as a Georgia model 100 percent tobacco-free school district." The troop attended the school board meeting Monday evening to provide a presentation to the board prior to the vote.

The North Georgia Health District will support the schools' tobacco-free policy by providing signage and an education campaign.

To view the most current list of Georgia school districts that are officially recognized by the Georgia Department of Public Health as 100% tobacco-free schools, please click here: District with 100% TFS Policy - http://nghd.org/images/GA_School_Districts_with_Tobacco_Free_Policy_26Feb14.pdf .

