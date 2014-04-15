Man on bond faces more charges after allegedly running over Chattanooga police officer Posted: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 6:21 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 6:21 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A man out on bond faces more charges after allegedly running over a Chattanooga city police bicycle officer.

It happened April 5th, a Bike Patrol Officer was at MLK Boulevard and Georgia Avenue when he saw Timothy Shropshire drive a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta through a red light.

When the VW stopped in traffic the officer rode up alongside the car and asked Shropshire to turn off the car. The officer reported that Shropshire looked at his passenger, then back at him, then swerved the into the officer's bicycle causing the officer to stumble. Shropshire drove away dragging the officer a few feet. He was located and arrested the following Wednesday.

The tag on the car showed it was registered to the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant. An official says the vehicle was leased to Emery King, but the primary driver was his step-son, Timothy Shropshire.

Shropshire was out on bond on charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm during a dangerous felony, carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of marijuana. He now faces charges of running over a city police bicycle officer, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, running a red light, disobedience to a police directive, failure to exercise due care while driving, and resisting a stop and frisk

