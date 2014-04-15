Principal Sharon Vaughn leaving Ringgold High after 10 years Posted: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 4:31 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2014 5:34 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Sharon Vaughn

Some familiar faces will be in new places when Catoosa County students return to school this fall. Sharon Vaughn is leaving her post as principal of Ringgold High School after ten years to take a similar post at the Performance Learning Center (PLC) in Fort Oglethorpe. The PLC is described as "another learning option to area high school students. The PLC serves non-first year high school students who are unsuccessful and/or lack interest in a traditional school setting, experience poor academic achievement, suffer with chronic tardiness and absences, and are at a high risk of dropping out of high school."



J.R. Jones, an assistant principal during most of Vaughn's tenure, will step up to become principal at Ringgold High. Jones began his teaching career at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High, and later became head basketball coach at Ringgold. Jones said he's excited to lead Ringgold into the future. "We have some exciting things happening here, including a new auditorium that will open this fall. Sharon Vaughn has been a great administrator, and I admire her very much. I've learned a lot about leadership and organizational skills and I look forward to carrying on her good work, and continuing the great tradition of Ringgold High."



Lamar Brown will be leaving his post at the PLC to become the county's director of student services, replacing Jack Sims, who is retiring.

