Man charged with burglary and vandalism of a Bradley County church Posted: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 4:23 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 4:23 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A string of burglaries solved after the suspect is caught on camera stealing from, and vandalizing a church.



Cleveland Police answered a burglary call at Bowman Hills Seventh-day Adventist Church on Westview Drive Monday morning. They discovered the church was not only burglarized but had an excessive amount of vandalism, estimated at more than $10,000.



The church's surveillance video and evidence collected at the scene led investigators to 24-year-old Preston Custer. He was arrested Monday afternoon. Detectives were able to recover the majority of the stolen items.



The investigation led to Custer being charged with 12 vehicle burglaries that had occurred within the last 48 hours in the same area of the church. He is being held at the Bradley County Justice Center on $70,000 bond

