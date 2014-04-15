GA alters state employee health insurance program

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Department of Community Health has announced changes to the state employee health care system.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/1h0v9Z8 ) the agency will increase the number of companies participating in the State Health Benefits Plan and offer more coverage options beginning next year.

Teachers and retirees have protested changes the department made last year, saying the alterations limited their options and raised costs.

Georgia Association of Educators spokeswoman Tracey Nelson says the organization is glad that the Department of Community Health heard the concerns of teachers and other state employees.

