Traffic stop nets drugs and fugitive

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year-old Margot Lynne Etheridge and 44-year-old Alex Dean Crosby after a traffic stop on April 10 and discovered drugs and a fugitive

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office had prior knowledge that Etheridge had been issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while her privilege was revoked.

During the traffic stop officers conducted a search of the vehicle after Etheridge gave her consent.

During the consent search methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found which the deputies determined was illegally possessed by Etheridge.

A warrant check on Crosby found that he was a fugitive from justice from Georgia. During the arrest of Crosby a misdemeanor amount of Scheduled IV controlled substances was found and it was determined that Crosby illegally possessed the substance.

Both Etheridge and Crosby were arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center where the magistrate set a $2,000 bond on Etheridge and a $10,000 bond on Crosby.

Both Etheridge and Crosby have a April 29 district court appearance date.