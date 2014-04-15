Hamilton County court roundup Posted: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 1:22 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 2:19 PM EDT Posted:Updated:



DOWNTOWN ARSONIST'S CASE BOUND OVER



The man arrested earlier this month for starting a fire at the Downtown Chattanooga "dome building" was in court Tuesday morning. Daniel Maier is charged with arson and vandalism. Fire investigators said he used an ax to bust out windows and glass doors in the building before starting a fire with Coleman fuel. The sprinklers were activated and no one was hurt. In Tuesday's preliminary hearing, the fire investigators said he confessed to the arson. It turns out, Maier spent some time in jail after doing the same thing to the same building in 2010. Maier's case has been bound over the grand jury.



ALLEGED GAS SNIFFER APPEARS BEFORE JUDGE



The woman arrested in connection with a fire late March at the Mountain Brook Apartments appeared before Judge Bales Tuesday morning. Her case was also bound over to the grand jury. Victoria Daniels, 24, is charged with six counts of reckless endangerment. Fire investigators said Daniels was sniffing, or huffing, gas when she lit a match in the bathroom. No one was hurt in the fire.



HOOKER ROAD HOMICIDE CASE PASSED



The man arrested in connection with a body found on Hooker Road in Chattanooga appeared in front of a judge Tuesday only to find that his hearing will be moved to May 20. Marcus Birt, 32, is charged with criminal homicide. Authorities were called in March after someone spotted the body of Warren Ransom on the side of the road. Medical reports show he died from a gunshot fired at close range.



PRELIMINARY HEARING SET FOR RODNEY "BIG HEAD" JENNINGS



Another Chattanooga murder suspect was in front of a judge Tuesday. Rodney Jennings, 27, is charged with first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon. Police say Jennings is responsible for the shooting death of Raphael White in January. His preliminary hearing is also set for May 20.



WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN COURT



And the murder suspect in a case that had gone unsolved for 2.5 years was also in court . Jessica Sterchi, 30, was arrested for the murder and robbery of a man on Airport Road in October 2011. Police said she confessed to the killing of Zachary Higdon. Her case was passed to April 29.





