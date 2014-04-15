Knoxville attorney Bruce Poston charged with delivering pain pills

KNOXVILLE — Prominent Knoxville defense attorney Bruce Poston was arrested Tuesday morning by the TBI on charges he delivered hydrocodone pills to an unnamed person.Poston, 67, was arrested at the City County Building in downtown Knoxville on a sealed presentment charging him with three counts of the delivery of hydrocodone in January and February.The presentment also charges him with making those deliveries while driving on a suspended driver’s license.A Knox County grand jury returned the presentment earlier Tuesday.Read more from our partners at