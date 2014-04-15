Knoxville attorney Bruce Poston charged with delivering pain pil - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Knoxville attorney Bruce Poston charged with delivering pain pills

Posted: Updated:
By Jamie Satterfield, Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - KNOXVILLE — Prominent Knoxville defense attorney Bruce Poston was arrested Tuesday morning by the TBI on charges he delivered hydrocodone pills to an unnamed person.

Poston, 67, was arrested at the City County Building in downtown Knoxville on a sealed presentment charging him with three counts of the delivery of hydrocodone in January and February.

The presentment also charges him with making those deliveries while driving on a suspended driver’s license.

A Knox County grand jury returned the presentment earlier Tuesday.

Read more from our partners at Knox News.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.