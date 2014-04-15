Tributes planned to mark Boston Marathon bombing

Watch here

By DENISE LAVOIE, Associated PressBOSTON (AP) - The anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings promises to be a day of tributes to the three people who died, the more than 260 people who were injured, and the first responders, doctors and nurses who helped them.Vice President Joe Biden, Gov. Deval Patrick and former Mayor Tom Menino will be among the dignitaries expected to honor the victims Tuesday during a program at the Hynes Convention Center. Speakers also will include survivors of the bombing.Between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., a flag-raising ceremony and moment of silence will be held at the marathon finish line, to mark the time and place where two bombs exploded on April 15, 2013.Authorities say two brothers planned and orchestrated the attack and later shot and killed a Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer during an attempt to steal his gun. Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, died following a shootout with police several days after the bombings. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 20, has pleaded not guilty to 30 federal charges and is awaiting trial. He faces the possibility of the death penalty.The Tsarnaevs, ethnic Chechens who lived in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan and the Dagestan region of Russia, settled in Cambridge, outside Boston, more than a decade ago after moving to the U.S. as children with their family.Prosecutors have said Dzhokhar Tsarnaev left a hand-scrawled confession condemning U.S. actions in Muslim countries on the inside wall of a boat he was found hiding in following the police shootout.