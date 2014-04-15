Tennessee charter schools bill sent to Gov. Bill Haslam - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee charter schools bill sent to Gov. Bill Haslam

By Andy Sher, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - NASHVILLE — The State Board of Education will be able to approve charter schools rejected by local school boards under a bill headed to Gov. Bill Haslam.

House members took final action on the bill Monday, voting 61-28 to concur with a minor date change on the Senate-passed measure.

The House passed the bill last year, but the Senate did not approve it until this year.

House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, pushed the bill after Metro Nashville School Board members in 2012 rejected a charter school application and later spurned the State Board of Education's later ruling the charter should have been granted.

