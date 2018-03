Tennessee charter schools bill sent to Gov. Bill Haslam

NASHVILLE — The State Board of Education will be able to approve charter schools rejected by local school boards under a bill headed to Gov. Bill Haslam.House members took final action on the bill Monday, voting 61-28 to concur with a minor date change on the Senate-passed measure.The House passed the bill last year, but the Senate did not approve it until this year.House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, pushed the bill after Metro Nashville School Board members in 2012 rejected a charter school application and later spurned the State Board of Education's later ruling the charter should have been granted.Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.