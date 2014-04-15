Memorial fund set up for family of Chattanooga Valley kindergartner

FLINTSTONE, WALKER COUNTY -
People in the Flintstone community are still trying to process the sad loss of a 6-year-old boy hit and killed by his school bus Monday morning. Kindergartner Zackery Maximus Gage Bryant had just gotten off the bus in front of Chattanooga Valley Elementary when the accident happened.
"He was just one of those little boys that you don't forget," says Christi Wooten.
Christi Wooten was Zackery Bryant's pre-k teacher.
"When they start pre-k, some of them are three, four, and turning five and I spend 10 months with them. And they become my kids. It's hard. It's heartbreaking."
Wooten is still in disbelief that little Zackery is gone.
"I don't think it's something that you easily process. I'm not even sure I've processed it yet. They're just, they're babies," she says.
Wooten says she has fond memories of teaching Zackery, saying he was bubbly and full of personality.
"He talked, 90 to nothing all the time. He had the sweetest, little raspy voice you could think of."
Zackery's grandmother tells Channel 3 he was a loving boy who was an active Cub Scout and enjoyed playing baseball. She says his mom, dad and three brothers are needing all the support they can get.
"The community support is amazing. And it warms my heart to know that people are willing to help other people still," says Wooten.
"I can't imagine what they're going through at all. I have kids of my own. I couldn't imagine," says Jason Phibbs.
It is strangers like Jason Phibbs, owner of Phibbs Bar and Grill in Chickamauga, stepping in to help. His restaurant is holding a cruise-in and concert Saturday with all the proceeds going to help Zackery's family.
"Everybody around this small town is kind of close, so I think it's a good idea," says Phibbs.
"It just shows that there is still good left in people, that are willing to help somebody they don't even know," says Wooten.
Wooten asks that the community continues to give and pray.
"My heart and my prayers go for them."
A memorial fund has been set up to help the family with funeral arrangements. You can make a donation at any Wells Fargo
branch, nationwide, under the name 'Zackery Bryant.'