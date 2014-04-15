Caught On Cam: A soldier’s surprise Posted: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 10:51 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 15, 2014 10:51 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

U.S. Army Specialist Jamie Bledsoe prepares to surprise his son.

(KPNX) - There was a special moment at the Phoenix Suns basketball game Monday night.



It was bigger than the playoffs or any win or loss.



An eight year-old boy was reunited with his dad. Logan was blindfolded during a timeout during the game.



He thought he was supposed to listen to the crowd and the cheers would lead him to meet the gorilla.



The little boy walked around the floor blindfolded, but instead of the gorilla, he walked into his dad's waiting arms.



U.S. Army Specialist Jamie Bledsoe has been in Afghanistan the past nine months.



His son immediately burst into tears.



At the game, seventeen-thousand people stood up and gave them a standing ovation.





