Caught On Cam: A soldier’s surprise - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Caught On Cam: A soldier’s surprise

By NBC News
U.S. Army Specialist Jamie Bledsoe prepares to surprise his son. U.S. Army Specialist Jamie Bledsoe prepares to surprise his son.
(KPNX) - There was a special moment at the Phoenix Suns basketball game Monday night.

It was bigger than the playoffs or any win or loss.

An eight year-old boy was reunited with his dad. Logan was blindfolded during a timeout during the game.

He thought he was supposed to listen to the crowd and the cheers would lead him to meet the gorilla.

The little boy walked around the floor blindfolded, but instead of the gorilla, he walked into his dad's waiting arms.

U.S. Army Specialist Jamie Bledsoe has been in Afghanistan the past nine months.

His son immediately burst into tears.

At the game, seventeen-thousand  people stood up and gave them a standing ovation.


