Fort Oglethorpe to get Walmart Neighborhood Market

Fort Oglethorpe is on track to get a Walmart Neighborhood Market, a freestanding grocery store about a quarter the size of the typical Walmart Supercenter.It will be the first of its kind in the Chattanooga area.Walmart plans to open the 41,839-square-foot supermarket and gas station on 9 acres behind the Chick-fil-A and McDonald's restaurants on Battlefield Parkway near Fant Drive, according to plans on file at City Hall.City Council still needs to approve the project at its April 28 meeting. The city Appeals Board approved a variance at a special meeting Thursday evening to let the proposed Walmart Neighborhood Market have 168 parking spaces -- fewer than the roughly 400 parking spaces city ordinance ordinarily would require. That variance needs council's final approval.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press