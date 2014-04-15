Police Release Chilling Details on High School Stabbing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police Release Chilling Details on High School Stabbing

An X-Box, a Nintendo Wii and a Sony Playstation, along with dozens of games and gaming paraphernalia, an iPod, an iPad and three computers were taken from the home of the Pennsylvania high school stabbing suspect, according to an affidavit released Monday.

But the most ominous thing on the list is a common kitchen item: A Chicago Cutlery wooden block knife holder with two knives missing.

The items were all taken Wednesday from the home of suspect Alex Hribal's parents after Westmoreland County detectives obtained a search warrant directly after the 7 a.m. stabbing.

Hribal, 16, is charged as an adult with four counts of attempted homicide and 21 counts of aggravated assault following a brutal stabbing spree of 21 students and a security guard as a suburban Pittsburgh high school.

The suspect was allegedly holding two knives in the attack.

The affidavit of probable cause further indicated that Hribal is the same person who made threats against two students the night before the attack.

The two male students at Franklin Regional High School told cops that they received threatening calls from someone “believed to be the actor (Hribal).”

The caller told the boys that he was going to "f--- them up," according to the warrant.

The warrant states that the caller is believed to be the stabbing suspect simply because of the proximity of the two events.

Hribal's lawyer Patrick Thomassey was unavailable for comment on the warrant and search.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he said this afternoon: "I don't know of those phone calls. I don't know where they came from. I assume that they'll trace those calls to some cell phone."


