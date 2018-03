Planners greenlight $100 million downtown Chattanooga waterfront project

Planners gave a green light Monday to the first phase of $100 million in proposed housing and commercial space on Chattanooga's downtown waterfront, including townhouses, single-family cottages, apartments and condominiums.Site construction and pre-sales are to start next month on the first 20 single-family homes and 19 luxury townhomes off Riverfront Parkway between M.L. King Boulevard and the Marriott Spring Hill Suites, according to the developers.Added phases call for a total of 71 cottage homes, 235 mid-rise apartments and 30 condominiums on the 20-acre site in the largest residential development on Chattanooga's downtown riverfront since Heritage Landing was built in the 1980s.The effort is a collaboration between Chattanooga developer Eugene "Buck" Schimpf's Cameron Harbor LLC and Nashville-based Evergreen Real Estate, though both companies will remain separate.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press