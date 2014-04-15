Strong beer sales bill headed to governor's desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A bill to allow stronger beer to be sold in Tennessee supermarkets and convenience stores is headed for Gov. Bill Haslam's desk.

The House voted 72-12 on Monday to approve the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Ryan Haynes of Knoxville. The Senate last week passed its version sponsored by Sen. Bill Ketron of Murfreesboro on a 22-7 vote.

Current law allows any beer stronger than 5 percent by weight - or about 6.3 percent by the more common measure of alcohol by volume - to only to be sold in liquor stores. The bill would raise that limit to 8 percent by weight, or about 10 percent by volume.

The change would take effect in 2017.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.