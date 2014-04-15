Morning sprinkles, blustery afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Good Tuesday. We will see a few more sprinkles this morning with temps dropping into the mid 40s.
This afternoon, skies will clear out, and winds will increase from the northwest at 15-20 mph. Parts of the area are under a WIND ADVISORY today. We will warm up a bit this afternoon, but only into the low 50s, so you may need that jacket as you head through the day.
The cold air will continue to spill in tonight with the low dropping to about 30 in Chattanooga, and the upper 20s in some of the outlying areas. I would expect widespread frost so make sure the tender vegetation is well protected tonight. We do have FREEZE WATCHES AND WARNINGS in place for early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon will be cool but pleasant. The winds will be light. We will have plenty of sunshine, and highs will be in the low 60s.
We will stay dry and gradually warm into the 70s heading into Easter weekend. Easter day looks good. 47 degrees in the morning, and warming to 75 in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
Download the WRCB weather app
for the latest. David Karnes
8am... Light Sprinkles / Breezy, 45
Noon... Cloudy / Windy, 45
5pm... Sunny / Windy, 50