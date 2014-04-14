Bigoms' sentenced; Wilkes family relieved Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 11:13 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 11:32 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The family tells Channel 3 it was hard knowing Bigoms' past and knowing the jury knew nothing of it.



However, they say they believe Dana's light shined through and revealed the truth of what really happened.



"I feel like now we can mourn her and think about her, instead of him," said Amy Yates.



The courtroom was filled with raw emotion when learning the fate of Tony Bigoms , the man now convicted of the murder of Wilkes.



"There was a lot of circumstantial evidence and all of it pointed to Mr. Bigoms," said Cameron Williams.



It was evidence like Bigoms' DNA on Wilkes' bra and Bigom's lack of concern for Wilkes after her disappearance.



"The proof that he called her up to 20 times leading up to her disappearance and then once she disappeared he didn't call her," said Williams.



The family says they feel better knowing the right man is behind bars, however, they say there is still one question that has gone unanswered.



"I pray the lord leads us to her remains one day," said Carol Sims, Wilkes Mother.



For now they celebrate her life and remember her for the woman she was.



"She is remembered as someone who is joyful, lights up a room, who is helpful," said Yates.



"I just thank god it was a guilty verdict so this person will never harm another woman ever," said Sims.



Bigoms was sentenced to life in prison for his conviction of first degree murder.



He will appear in court for a sentencing hearing on June 16th for his conviction of abuse to a corpse.



