Grundy County HS has something to cheer about - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grundy County HS has something to cheer about

Posted: Updated:
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN - What an exciting weekend for the Grundy County High School cheerleaders, who returned to school Monday as Southeast Regional Champions.
The squad competed in Pensacola over the weekend, placing first in the competition.
Monday, dozens of community members lined the streets outside the high school, to show their support.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.