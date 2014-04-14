Grundy County HS has something to cheer about Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 11:06 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 11:38 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

What an exciting weekend for the Grundy County High School cheerleaders, who returned to school Monday as Southeast Regional Champions.

The squad competed in Pensacola over the weekend, placing first in the competition.

Monday, dozens of community members lined the streets outside the high school, to show their support.



