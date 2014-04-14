Hamilton Co. Schools makes counter offer for unpaid money from liquor by the drink taxes

Hamilton Co. Schools makes counter offer for unpaid money from l - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - There are new developments in a battle over unpaid liquor taxes in Hamilton County.

The school system filed a lawsuit Friday, suing the City of Chattanooga for more than 11 million dollars in unpaid liquor by the drink taxes, dating between 1998 to 2014.

Monday, school officials made a counter offer to the city which includes a five-year repayment plan.  The proposal also asks for a transfer of the former Poss Homes Public Housing site and the North River YMCA swimming pool from the city, to the school system.

Channel 3 has confirmed city officials are not in agreement with the counter offer, and the case will go to court.

