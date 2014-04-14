Bradley Co. deputy forced to shoot aggressive dog - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A Bradley County Sheriff's deputy says he was forced to shoot a dog, after the animal became aggressive.
It happened last week in the 35-hundred block of Timberhills Drive
Officials say the deputy was responding to a call of an aggressive dog, when the animal began growling and snapping at the deputy's leg.
Fearing for his safety, the officer fired his weapon, striking the dog in the nose.  The dog was taken in for treatment and is recovering.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying, quote "BCSO policy allows deputies to use the level of force necessary to keep themselves and the public safe. It is our hope the dog is able to fully recover."
     
