Fannin Co. judge killed by drunk driver Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 10:12 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 10:12 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a traffic accident Sunday afternoon.



The crash happened in Fannin County on GA 60 and Hardscrabble Road. A 1997 Mazda Protégé being driven by 60-year-old Larry Eugene Jones, from Morganton, was in the oncoming lane and struck a motorcycle. The motorcycle was being driven by 53-year-old Ronald Newton, 53, from Morganton, and his wife Rita was a passenger. Jones hit the motorcycle throwing both the driver and the passenger. Judge Newton was killed and his wife was flown to Erlanger Hospital.



Jones had been drinking and refused a state administered test. Warrants were taken to obtain blood. He was arrested and charged with DUI, f irst degree vehicular homicide; serious injury by vehicle; failure to maintain lane; and open container.

He is in the Fannin County Jail.



The crash is being investigated by SCRT and the GSP.



Henry-Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.







