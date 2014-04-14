Fannin Co. judge killed by drunk driver - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fannin Co. judge killed by drunk driver

Fannin Co., GA (WRCB) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a traffic accident Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in Fannin County on GA 60 and Hardscrabble Road.  A 1997 Mazda Protégé being driven by 60-year-old Larry Eugene Jones,  from Morganton, was in the oncoming lane and struck a motorcycle.  The motorcycle was being driven by 53-year-old Ronald Newton, 53, from Morganton, and his wife Rita was a passenger.  Jones hit the motorcycle throwing both the driver and the passenger. Judge Newton was killed and his wife was flown to Erlanger Hospital.

Jones had been drinking and refused a state administered test.   Warrants were taken to obtain blood.  He was arrested and charged with DUI, first degree vehicular homicide; serious injury by vehicle; failure to maintain lane; and open container. 
He is in the Fannin County Jail.

The crash is being investigated by SCRT and the GSP.

Henry-Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



