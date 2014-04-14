New signal to be installed on Highway 58 at Hunter Road and other road construction Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 9:40 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 9:50 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A new left turn signal will be installed on Highway 58 southbound near Hunter Road.

Work on this project begins Wednesday, April 16 at 9:00 a.m. and expected to be completed by April 25th.

If you drive along this route you may want to look an alternate route until this work is completed.



Also on Wednesday the 1800 block of Hickory Valley Road will be down to one lane for a sewer rehabilitation project from 8:30 a. m. until 4:00 p. m. Flagmen will be out to guide traffic through the work zone



