Phillips Wins Chattanooga Bass Yakkers Tournament on Chickamauga Lake

Soddy Daisy, TN (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Bass Yakkers held their third tournament of the season Saturday out of Soddy Creek on Chickamauga lake.

Charlie Phillips

took the win in the 19 boat field kayak bass tournament with a three-fish limit measuring 41.75 inches. He received

$210 and a Caney Fork Outdoors kayak trip presented by Cameron Gatlin from the Caney Fork Outdoors fishing team.

Finishing in a close second was Josh Revis from Nashville with three fish measuring 40.50 inches. Josh received

$95 and a Fish Life prize pack for his second place finish.

Corey Stansifer won the Big Bass of the tournament award and the $85 prize with a largemouth bass measuring 16.00 inches.

Most anglers reported catching their fish on Shaky Heads with a worm or crankbaits.

In these kayak tournaments the winner is based on total length of a 3 bass limit, which are measured and photographed when caught, and then released.

The top 5 places are as follows:



1. Charlie Phillips with 41.75 inches

2. Josh Revis with 40.50 inches

3.

Jerome O'Bryant

with 27.75 inches

4. Justin Lindsey with 26.00 inches

5. Corey Stansifer with 16.00 inches

"Events like these would not be possible without our club's sponsors," C.B.Y. President Corey Stansifer says, "I would like to thank Chad Hoover with Hook1, Darrell Klein and Caney Fork Outdoors, Rob Bartlett and Dixie Jig Works, Jimmy Densmore and Fish Life Brand, and Justin Smith with Voodoo Baits for their help and support."

If you think you might like to try some of this low cost, super fun bass angling contact Corey Stansifer at 423-385-5703 or at cstansif@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/chattanoogabassyakkers for more info.