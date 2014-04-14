Fire investigators investigate weekend explosion Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 5:59 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 5:59 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

It was far from a peaceful and relaxing weekend for homeowners on Wilson and Bluff Ave on Signal Mountain.



They woke up Sunday morning to what they say sounded like gunshots followed by a very loud explosion. When Walden’s Ridge Firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.



William York lives right next door to the abandoned building where all the loud noise was coming from. The retired Chattanooga Police officer said, he was doing yard work, when the explosion went off.



On Monday, officers and arson investigators went back to the neighborhood asking home owners questions after gas tanks were found underneath the debris.



The investigation is still ongoing, they have not determined if foul play may be involved.



