UPDATE: Fire on Hoyt Street estimated at $26K Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 4:40 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 14, 2014 5:33 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: Fire investigators tell Channel 3 the cause of the fire at 3503 Hoyt Street has been ruled accidental.



Lt. Henry McElvain with the Fire Investigation Division said Larry Mangahne’s 7-year-old grandson found a cigarette lighter and set some bed linens on fire in a bedroom.



The dollar loss from this fire was estimated at $26,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire at 3505 Hoyt Street around 2:30 Monday afternoon.



When firefighters arrived, they found the fire in the upstairs bedroom.



The homeowner, Larry Mangahne told fire investigators he was in the kitchen cooking when his grandson ran up to him saying there was a fire in the bedroom.



Both Mangahne and his grandson made it out of the house safely.



Lt. Terrance Andrews with Engine 15 tells Channel 3, firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, containing it to the bedroom.



Fire investigators tell Channel 3 the rest of the house had smoke and water damage.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.